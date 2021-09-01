checkAd

Cerevel Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences during the month of September.

Event:    Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Date:    Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Format:   Expert panel discussion and one-on-one investor meetings
Time:     10:30 a.m. ET
     
Event:    Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date:    Monday, September 13, 2021
Format:   Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Time:    10:15 a.m. ET

Chief Medical Officer Raymond Sanchez, M.D., will participate in the expert panel discussion at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference. Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Tony Coles, M.D., will participate in the fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Health Conference. Live webcasts of the expert panel discussion and fireside chat can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Cerevel Therapeutics website here. Replays of each will be available in the same section of the company’s website.

About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases with a targeted approach to neuroscience that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

