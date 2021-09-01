checkAd

Silence Therapeutics Appoints Dr. John Strafford as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Alliance Management and New Product Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Silence Therapeutics Appoints Dr. John Strafford as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Alliance Management and New Product Development

1 September 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of John Strafford, Ph.D., to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Business Development, Alliance Management and New Product Development, effective immediately. John joined Silence in 2018 and has served as Vice President, Head of Business Development and member of the Executive Leadership Team since 2019. In his new role, John will continue to drive all business development and alliance management activities as well as lead the new product development function, helping to define the future commercial strategy for the Company’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD development pipeline.

Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silence Therapeutics, said: John has played a critical role in establishing key strategic partnerships that further expand our portfolio of mRNAi GOLD platform programs and continues to serve as an important source of non-dilutive capital. As we build and advance our proprietary and partnered pipelines, John will be taking on increasing responsibilities in this new role which recognizes not only his prior efforts but my anticipation of all the important work he will be doing during this transformative period at Silence.”

John has 14 years of business development and strategic consulting experience in the biopharma industry. During his time at Silence, John has led the formation of collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt and Takeda as well as a range of undisclosed research collaborations in support of our extra-hepatic delivery strategy. Together, these collaborations have delivered over $100 million in upfront payments and represent a total potential deal value of over $6 billion. Before joining Silence, John held positions of increasing responsibility at Antisoma, Easton Associates, Novasecta and Concordia International.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics Appoints Dr. John Strafford as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Alliance Management and New Product Development Silence Therapeutics Appoints Dr. John Strafford as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Alliance Management and New Product Development 1 September 2021 LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
iCAD’s Xoft Brain IORT Demonstrates Significant Improvement in Overall Survival in Recurrent ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...