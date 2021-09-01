checkAd

Axogen RECON(SM) Clinical Study Completes Subject Follow-up

RECON is a pivotal study supporting the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Avance Nerve Graft

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, today announced that the RECON Clinical Study supporting its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Avance Nerve Graft has completed follow-up of study subjects.

RECON reached its enrollment target of 220 subjects in July 2020. The study remains on schedule with a top line study data read-out expected in the second quarter of 2022, followed by filing of the BLA submission in 2023. RECON compares Avance Nerve Graft to manufactured conduits in digital nerve injuries with a primary endpoint of recovery of static two-point discrimination, a measure of sensation, and secondary endpoints for quality of life and subject satisfaction. The BLA will transition Avance Nerve Graft from a human tissue product to a biological product.

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone and thank the study investigators and research teams for their dedication and commitment to this landmark study,” commented Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen. “The RECON study is designed to provide Level 1 clinical data for our BLA, and will provide additional evidence for surgeons in their clinical decision making for the repair of peripheral nerve injuries.”

About the RECON Clinical Study
RECON is a multicenter, prospective, randomized, subject, and evaluator blinded comparative clinical study of nerve cuffs (manufactured conduits) and Avance Nerve Graft evaluating recovery outcomes for the repair of nerve discontinuities. The phase 3 pivotal study is designed to test for non-inferiority between the static two-point discrimination outcomes for Avance Nerve Graft and manufactured conduit. The study design also allows for a sequential test for superiority of Avance Nerve Graft, following the non-inferiority analysis.

About Avance Nerve Graft
Avance Nerve Graft is a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site. Avance provides structural guidance for regenerating axons, and revascularizes and remodels into the patient’s own tissue. It is available in a variety of lengths and diameters.

