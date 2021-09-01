Else Nutrition to Expand into Roche Bros. with Plant-Based Complete Toddler Nutrition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that it will be expanding into Roche Bros. locations this September with its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers.

“Partnering with Roche Bros. is an exciting development for the Company,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, Co-Founder and CEO of Else Nutrition. “We’ve been looking to further strengthen our Northeast presence, and Roche Bros. is a great fit for us with premium-seeking, health-conscious customers,” she added.

Roche Bros. is a Massachusetts-based supermarket chain operating in 21 markets. UNFI distributes to the quality-focused retail chain. Headquartered in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Roche Bros. stores are primarily located in the Metro Boston Area. Roche Bros flagship is a 25,000 sq ft location at Boston's Downtown Crossing, and also operates within Connecticut. Their newest location is in Watertown.



