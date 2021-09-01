Ketamine One to Deploy Cognetivity’s Integrated Cognitive Assessment Tool

Ketamine One and Cognetivity Also Sign LOI to Collaborate on Mental Health Assessment Tools

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has reached a commercial agreement (“Agreement”) with Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (“Cognetivity”) (CSE: CGN; OTCQB: CGNSF; FWB: 1UB) for Cognetivity’s Integrated Cognitive Assessment (“ICA”) to be deployed in Ketamine One’s clinics across North America. The Company and Cognetivity have also entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to collaborate on mental health assessments and plan on conducting clinical trials within Ketamine One’s network of clinics.



Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Ketamine One plans to deploy Cognetivity’s ICA across its network clinics to enable the long-term monitoring of cognitive performance in patients with treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”). The ICA offers numerous benefits to clinicians, particularly in comparison to traditional, pen-and-paper-based tests. A computerized assessment that takes five minutes, the ICA is user-friendly and exhibits no learning effect upon repeat testing, making it perfectly suited to long-term monitoring.

The ICA is also highly sensitive to small changes in cognitive performance and, owing to its computerized nature, is capable of supporting remote, self-administered testing. Assessing individuals’ cognition over the course of their treatment will enable the measurement of treatment efficacy, while empowering patients to take charge of their wellbeing and providing clinicians with additional data to refine treatment and improve outcomes.

In addition to the ICA’s deployment in Ketamine One’s clinics, the LOI will see Cognetivity and Ketamine One collaborate on developing and validating next-generation mental health assessment tools to improve the lives of sufferers. The Company believes that Cognetivity offers a unique and technologically advanced assessment tool that can help standardize in clinic procedures and offer a powerful analytical element to Ketamine One’s digital therapeutic platform.