checkAd

Ketamine One to Deploy Cognetivity’s Integrated Cognitive Assessment Tool

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Ketamine One and Cognetivity Also Sign LOI to Collaborate on Mental Health Assessment Tools

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has reached a commercial agreement (“Agreement”) with Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (“Cognetivity”) (CSE: CGN; OTCQB: CGNSF; FWB: 1UB) for Cognetivity’s Integrated Cognitive Assessment (“ICA”) to be deployed in Ketamine One’s clinics across North America. The Company and Cognetivity have also entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to collaborate on mental health assessments and plan on conducting clinical trials within Ketamine One’s network of clinics.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Ketamine One plans to deploy Cognetivity’s ICA across its network clinics to enable the long-term monitoring of cognitive performance in patients with treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”). The ICA offers numerous benefits to clinicians, particularly in comparison to traditional, pen-and-paper-based tests. A computerized assessment that takes five minutes, the ICA is user-friendly and exhibits no learning effect upon repeat testing, making it perfectly suited to long-term monitoring.

The ICA is also highly sensitive to small changes in cognitive performance and, owing to its computerized nature, is capable of supporting remote, self-administered testing. Assessing individuals’ cognition over the course of their treatment will enable the measurement of treatment efficacy, while empowering patients to take charge of their wellbeing and providing clinicians with additional data to refine treatment and improve outcomes.

In addition to the ICA’s deployment in Ketamine One’s clinics, the LOI will see Cognetivity and Ketamine One collaborate on developing and validating next-generation mental health assessment tools to improve the lives of sufferers. The Company believes that Cognetivity offers a unique and technologically advanced assessment tool that can help standardize in clinic procedures and offer a powerful analytical element to Ketamine One’s digital therapeutic platform.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ketamine One to Deploy Cognetivity’s Integrated Cognitive Assessment Tool Ketamine One and Cognetivity Also Sign LOI to Collaborate on Mental Health Assessment ToolsVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
iCAD’s Xoft Brain IORT Demonstrates Significant Improvement in Overall Survival in Recurrent ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...