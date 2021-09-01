Troilus Appoints Jacqueline Leroux As Vice-President of Environment and Permitting As the Company Prepares To Initiate the Federal Permitting Process for Its Troilus Project

Ms. Jacqueline Leroux is a metallurgical engineer with more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry, focused primarily on projects located in northern Quebec. She has worked in various capacities with increasing responsibilities within the mining sector, which has provided her with invaluable experience and a deep knowledge of all aspects related to project development, construction, operations and mine reclamation and restoration. Most recently, she held the roles of environmental director for Goldcorp’s Éléonore project, Sustainability Director for Mason Graphite, and Environmental Vice-President for BlackRock Metals; positions where she was responsible for exploration permits, environmental assessment processes and construction permits. Ms. Leroux holds a Materials and Metallurgical Engineering degree from Laval University and is a member in good standing of Quebec’s “Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec “.

“We are pleased to congratulate Jacqueline on a well-deserved promotion. Since joining Troilus in 2018 as Director of Environment, she has overseen all environmental matters and has been instrumental in navigating Quebec’s regulatory framework for permits and approvals. Additionally, she has helped elevate our commitment to corporate social responsibility by spearheading the implementation of the ECOLOGO system at Troilus, helping us become the first mineral exploration company to have obtained this Certification for Responsible Development in August 2020. Her experience and expertise will be a key aspect to our continued success as we prepare to begin the Federal permitting process for Troilus,” commented Justin Reid, President and CEO of Troilus.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

