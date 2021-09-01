checkAd

Orchard Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Investor Conferences in September 2021

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that members of the management team will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Biotech Symposium on September 7, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2021, from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 20, 2021, from 2:05 to 2:45 p.m. ET
  • SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Disease & Genetic Medicines on September 23, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 27, 2021, from 9:20 to 9:50 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of each presentation will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.orchard-tx.com. Webcast replays will be archived on the Orchard website following these presentations.

About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by severe diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Orchard now has one of the deepest and most advanced gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry spanning multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Availability of Other Information About Orchard
Investors and others should note that Orchard communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.orchard-tx.com), the investor relations website (ir.orchard-tx.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Orchard posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Orchard encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Orchard to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Orchard’s investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of Orchard’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Contacts

Investors
Renee Leck
Director, Investor Relations
+1 862-242-0764
Renee.Leck@orchard-tx.com

Media
Benjamin Navon
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 857-248-9454
Benjamin.Navon@orchard-tx.com





