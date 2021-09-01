checkAd

iTeos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immune-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that company management will participate in five upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:

  • KBC Securities Life Sciences Conference
    Format: Management one-on-ones
    Date: September 7, 2021
  • Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Format: Management one-on-ones
    Date: September 9-10, 2021
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Management one-on-ones
    Date: September 9-10 and 13-15, 2021
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Format: On demand presentation by Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
    Date/Time: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Live presentation by Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
    Date/Time: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology. The initial antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism. An open-label Phase 1 clinical trial of EOS-448 is ongoing in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors with preliminary data indicating preliminary clinical activity as a monotherapy and a favorable tolerability profile. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a first insurmountable adenosine A2A receptor antagonist in clinical development tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression. iTeos is conducting an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial of inupadenant in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. Preliminary results indicate encouraging single-agent activity as well as the identification of a potential predictive biomarker. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Ryan Baker
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
Ryan.Baker@iteostherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
media@iteostherapeutics.com

 





