Systemair AB (publ) realize the division of shares (4 1 share split) and determine the record date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 13:00   

Press Release, September 1, 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) on August 26, 2021, it was decided to divide the shares (so-called share split), whereby each existing share is divided into four (4) shares. The division takes place without a change in Systemair's share capital and will result in the share's quota value changing from SEK 1.00 per share to SEK 0.25 per share. The AGM authorized the Board to set a record date for the share split. The Board of Directors has today decided that the record date for the share split shall be September 7, 2021.

Schedule for share split:

3 September 2021        Last day for trading before share split.

6 September 2021        First day of trading after share split.

7 September 2021        Record date for share split.

The division of the company's shares takes place automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. As a result of the share split, Systemair's shares will change ISIN code. As of September 6, 2021, the share is traded with the new ISIN code SE0016609499.

Following the share split, the total number of shares in Systemair will increase from 52,000,000 shares to 208,000,000 shares.

For further information, please contact:

Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board + 46 70 519 00 01
Roland Kasper, CEO + 46 73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, group.systemair.com

This information was made public by the above-mentioned contacts on September 1, 2021 at 13.00.


Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and employs today approximately 6,500 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

 

Attachment





Disclaimer

