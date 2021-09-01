XORTX Announces Grant of European Patent

Patent Supporting Diabetic Nephropathy – XRx-225

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of progressive kidney disease, is pleased to advise that further to its press release of April 6, 2021 that announced the intention of grant, the Company has now received receipt of the patent grant “EPO National Stage of PCT International Application for Compositions and Methods for Treatment and Prevention of Hyperuricemia Related Health Consequences” by the European Patent Office. The patent covers compositions and methods for the prevention and treatment of diabetic nephropathy (DN) using uric acid lowering agent and specifically xanthine oxidase inhibitors. Aberrant purine metabolism and specifically, chronically increased serum uric acid concentrations have been associated with kidney disease progression.



Dr. Allen Davidoff, XORTX’s CEO commented, “This newly granted patent provides XORTX with protection to key markets within the European region. Granted claims within the patent broadly cover the use of uric acid lowering agents and specifically xanthine oxidase inhibition to treat diabetic nephropathy (DN). This patent is a fundamental cornerstone to XORTX’s platform technology. This issuance strengthens our intellectual property portfolio, in the EU and globally. Grant of this patent provides the protection to expand our clinical trials, commercialization and partnering opportunities worldwide. With this newly allowed patent, XORTX now has multiple granted patents in the US and/or EU covering compositions and uses of uric acid lowering agents and/or xanthine oxidase inhibitors to treat and prevent chronic progressing kidney disease, hypertension, insulin resistance, diabetic nephropathy (DN).”

About XRx-225

XORTX Therapeutics XRx-225 for diabetic nephropathy, is a small molecule drug development program focused on bringing therapies to patients to treat or prevent progression of chronic kidney disease due to diabetes. This program aims to introduce xanthine oxidase inhibition as a therapy to manage aberrant purine metabolism and chronically increased serum uric acid as a method of slowing progression of diabetic nephropathy and onset of end stage renal disease.