Standard Lithium Provides Update on its El Dorado, Arkansas Project and SiFT Lithium Carbonate Plant

EL DORADO, Ark., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, today offered an update on the installation of the SiFT lithium carbonate plant at its flagship South Arkansas project and other related developments.

The installation of the ‘SiFT’ lithium carbonate plant is completed, with all major connections made to the existing plant, and the installation of a new weatherproof enclosure (see Figure 1 below). ‘Wet’ commissioning of the SiFT Plant is ongoing, and it is expected that fully integrated operations will commence during September. Standard Lithium has also installed and commissioned a novel osmotically assisted High Pressure Reverse Osmosis (HPRO) unit at the demonstration plant in El Dorado (see Figure 2 below). This unit sits between LiSTR and SiFT and is used to concentrate the lithium chloride product continuously produced by the existing LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) plant, so that it can then be converted to lithium carbonate. The HPRO unit is now operational and is being integrated into the overall process flow at the plant.

Figure 1: Inside the weatherproof structure that houses the SiFT lithium carbonate crystallization plant. SiFT is fully installed and integrated with the existing operational DLE plant at Standard Lithium’s Demonstration Plant in El Dorado, Arkansas, USA. A photo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98faac2b-ef0f-478e ....

Figure 2: The osmotically-assisted High Pressure Reverse Osmosis (HPRO) plant installed on the third storey of the Company’s LiSTR DLE Plant. This unit acts as the link between the LiSTR DLE plant and the SiFT plant, and serves to concentrate the lithium chloride product so that it can be converted to lithium carbonate. A photo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7e253f7-e4a9-4911 ....

Standard Lithium also issues an update on the company’s status following Hurricane Ida. In advance of the storm, Standard Lithium’s team in Arkansas engaged pre-emptive emergency safety protocols to secure the plant, critical infrastructure and team at the El Dorado site. Standard Lithium personnel ensured all equipment was moved to a safe, staging area to protected against possible storm damage. Ultimately, with a shift in Hurricane Ida’s path, operations continued without interruption.

