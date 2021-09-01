checkAd

Trillion Energy announces plan to redomicile to Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

Move aligns with Company's international presence and future plans capital raising plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) today announced a plan of redomicile to change its company's location of incorporation from Delaware to British Columbia, Canada ("BC"), subject to stockholder approval. This redomicile is intended to better align Trillion's corporate structure with its current and future business activities and financing plans.

Trillion has a substantial international business presence with all of its operations and management being outside of the United States, and with operations focused in Europe and its directors are located outside of the United States.

Trillion's headquarters will be moved to Vancouver, British Columbia and its operational headquarters will remain in Turkey. The Company plans to conduct corporate activities from both locations. Trillion does not anticipate any impacts for employees or day-to-day operations, because of the redomicile.

Trillion will continue to maintain its stock listing on the OTCQB under the symbol TCFF and anticipates a seamless continuation of its stock trading in both US and Canadian marketplaces. Shareholders of the redomiciled entity will continue to own shares in the Company and will not be required to take any steps to maintain their ownership positions.

Trillion' Board of Directors believes that the proposed plan to change its company's location of incorporation from Delaware to the BC provides the Company with many benefits, including:

  • Positions the Company to raise capital more readily in the Canadian capital markets to accord with its current financing plans to fund its planned SASB drilling and development operations.

  • Reduce the administrate, legal, and regulatory burden and costs associated with ongoing public financial reporting in both US and Canadian market places;

  • Locates the Company in the same jurisdiction as it anticipates moving its corporate head office;

Arthur Halleran, Trillion's CEO, said: "We have received considerable input from shareholders and advisors of the Company that the move to Canada will open up increased access to capital, reduce administrative costs, burden and will overall be beneficial to the Company. We expect the transition, if approved by shareholders, will be seamless for the Company’s shareholders."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trillion Energy announces plan to redomicile to Canada Move aligns with Company's international presence and future plans capital raising plansVANCOUVER, British Columbia and ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
iCAD’s Xoft Brain IORT Demonstrates Significant Improvement in Overall Survival in Recurrent ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...