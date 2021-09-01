Trillion Energy announces plan to redomicile to Canada

Trillion has a substantial international business presence with all of its operations and management being outside of the United States, and with operations focused in Europe and its directors are located outside of the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) today announced a plan of redomicile to change its company's location of incorporation from Delaware to British Columbia, Canada ("BC"), subject to stockholder approval. This redomicile is intended to better align Trillion's corporate structure with its current and future business activities and financing plans.

Trillion's headquarters will be moved to Vancouver, British Columbia and its operational headquarters will remain in Turkey. The Company plans to conduct corporate activities from both locations. Trillion does not anticipate any impacts for employees or day-to-day operations, because of the redomicile.

Trillion will continue to maintain its stock listing on the OTCQB under the symbol TCFF and anticipates a seamless continuation of its stock trading in both US and Canadian marketplaces. Shareholders of the redomiciled entity will continue to own shares in the Company and will not be required to take any steps to maintain their ownership positions.

Trillion' Board of Directors believes that the proposed plan to change its company's location of incorporation from Delaware to the BC provides the Company with many benefits, including:

Positions the Company to raise capital more readily in the Canadian capital markets to accord with its current financing plans to fund its planned SASB drilling and development operations.





Reduce the administrate, legal, and regulatory burden and costs associated with ongoing public financial reporting in both US and Canadian market places;





Locates the Company in the same jurisdiction as it anticipates moving its corporate head office;

Arthur Halleran, Trillion's CEO, said: "We have received considerable input from shareholders and advisors of the Company that the move to Canada will open up increased access to capital, reduce administrative costs, burden and will overall be beneficial to the Company. We expect the transition, if approved by shareholders, will be seamless for the Company’s shareholders."