Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Sean Cassidy, Chief Financial Officer, and Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts for Arvinas



Investors

Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations

ir@arvinas.com

Media

Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications

kirsten.owens@arvinas.com