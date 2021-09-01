Autolus Therapeutics announces publication of obe-cel (AUTO1) Phase 1 ALLCAR19 data in adults with relapsed/ refractory B-ALL in Journal of Clinical Oncology

“Currently there are no CD19 CAR T therapies approved for use in adult B-ALL and there exists a significant unmet need for r/r B-ALL patients,” said Dr. Claire Roddie, Consultant Hematologist, UCL Cancer Institute and University College London Hospital. “We are very encouraged by the clinical profile of obe-cel, which demonstrates high sustained responses rates with remarkably little immunotoxicity despite high disease burden in many patients.”

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) today announced publication of the obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel) Phase 1 ALLCAR19 data in Journal of Clinical Oncology 1 . Obe-cel is a fast off-rate CD19 CAR-T therapy, designed to reduce toxicity and improve engraftment 1,2 . ALLCAR19 is a clinical study in collaboration with Autolus' academic partner, UCL [NCT02935257].

“We designed obe-cel, a unique rapid binding off rate CD19 CAR-T therapy, to specifically tackle the challenges of existing CD19 CAR T therapies, namely toxicity and lack of durable responses, by reducing the magnitude of T cell activation from each target cell interaction,” said Dr. Martin Pulé, chief scientific officer of Autolus. “We have seen our design features play out in the clinical setting and these data further support our decision to progress obe-cel into the ongoing pivotal FELIX study [NCT04404660].”

Obe-cel demonstrated an excellent safety profile, with no patients experiencing high grade (≥ grade 3) cytokine release syndrome (CRS), despite the majority having a high disease burden prior to lymphodepletion1. In 8/20 patients developing grade 2 CRS, 7 patients received tocilizumab. No patients on study received corticosteroids for management of CRS1. Three of 20 patients experienced grade 3 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) and all resolved within 24-72 hours to grade 1 or less with corticosteroids1.

CAR T cell concentration reached very high levels at peak and persistence in peripheral blood was evident in 15/20 (75%) patients at a median of 166.5 days, with 4/20 (20%) patients having follow-up duration over 2 years, and 3/4 of these with ongoing CAR persistence at data cut off1. Interestingly, B-cell aplasia was ongoing in 15/20 patients at last observation1.