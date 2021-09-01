checkAd

Brickell Biotech Acquires Exclusive Rights to Phase 1-Ready DYRK1A Inhibitor Program and Novel Platform Targeting Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Expect to initiate Phase 1 clinical study of lead DYRK1A inhibitor program, BBI-02, a potential first-in-class oral treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, in 2022

Acquisition includes rights to platform of DYRK1A inhibitors with potential to create next generation kinase inhibitors (NCEs) targeting neuroinflammatory and other autoimmune diseases

Newly appointed Chief Medical Officer to lead the development strategy for DYRK1A inhibitor pipeline

Management to host investor call today at 8:30 AM ET

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Voronoi Inc., a platform-based drug discovery company in South Korea dedicated to developing new kinase inhibitors, that grants Brickell exclusive, worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics generated from a proprietary DYRK1A inhibitor platform. These novel DYRK1A inhibitors aim to restore immune balance in patients whose immune system has become dysregulated, thus offering large potential across a wide array of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

“Recent studies linking DYRK1A to central pathways of inflammation, such as TH17/TREG differentiation, point to it being an important new druggable target in autoimmune diseases like atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis. Additional potential applications include type 1 diabetes, given DYRK1A also controls islet beta cell proliferation, as well as precision medicine strategies,” states Dr. Bernard Khor, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator and Assistant Member at the Benaroya Research Institute for Translational Medicine and Affiliated Assistant Professor at the University of Washington. “Based on the promising preclinical efficacy data generated to date with Brickell’s novel DYRK1A inhibitor programs, this platform has the potential to offer first-in-class, new and potent therapies for many different types of autoimmunity and inflammation.”

