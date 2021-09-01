HEXO and 48North announce closing of arrangement

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former shareholder of 48North (a " 48North Shareholder ") is now entitled to receive 0.02366 of a common share in the capital of HEXO (each whole share, a " HEXO Share ") for each 48North Share held immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement (the " Consideration "). It is anticipated that the 48North Shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V ") as of the close of trading on or about September 2, 2021.

In order to receive the Consideration, registered holders of 48North Shares will be required to deposit their share certificate(s) representing 48North Shares, together with a duly completed letter of transmittal, with TSX Trust Company, the depositary under the Arrangement. Shareholders whose 48North Shares are registered in the name of a broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee should contact their nominee regarding the receipt of the Consideration.

Further information about the Arrangement is set forth in the materials prepared by 48North in respect of the special meeting of 48North Shareholders held on August 17, 2021 (the "Meeting"), which were mailed to 48North Shareholders and filed under 48North's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com .

Warrants

Warrants to purchase 48North Shares, other than those exercised prior to 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on September 1, 2021 (the "Effective Time"), will continue to remain outstanding as warrants of 48North, which, upon exercise, will entitle the holder thereof to receive, in lieu of the number of 48North Shares to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon exercise of such 48North warrants, the Consideration in the form of HEXO Shares that such holder would have been entitled to be issued and receive if, immediately prior to the Effective Time, such holder had been the registered holder of the number of 48North Shares to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon exercise of such 48North warrants. All other terms governing the warrants, including, but not limited to, the expiry term, exercise price and the conditions to and the manner of exercise, will be the same as the terms that were in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time, and shall be governed by the terms of the applicable warrant indenture or the applicable warrant certificate.