checkAd

U.S. Government Exercises Option to Purchase Additional RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) from BioCryst for Delivery to Strategic National Stockpile

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of BioCryst’s antiviral influenza therapy, RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), for approximately $7 million.

The RAPIVAB purchase by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response will supply the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency.

“The Strategic National Stockpile is an important line of defense in our efforts to ensure availability of critical medical assets to protect the health of Americans in the event of a public health emergency. We are pleased to provide additional doses of RAPIVAB to the SNS as we enter another influenza season of unpredictable severity,” said Dr. William Sheridan, chief medical officer of BioCryst.

The order is part of a $34.7 million contract (Contract No. 75D301-18-C-02984) the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded in 2018 for the procurement of up to 50,000 doses of RAPIVAB over a five-year period for the SNS. With the fulfillment of this new order, BioCryst will have delivered 40,000 doses under the contract.

About RAPIVAB (peramivir injection)

RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) is approved in the United States for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients six months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than two days. It is administered via an intravenous infusion for a minimum of 15 minutes at recommended doses of 600 mg/kg for adults and adolescents and 12 mg/kg for pediatric patients ages six months to 12 years. Efficacy of RAPIVAB is based on clinical trials of naturally occurring influenza in which the predominant influenza infections were influenza A virus and a limited number of patients infected with influenza B virus. Visit http://www.rapivab.com to learn more.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication
RAPIVAB is indicated for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 6 months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 2 days.

Limitations of Use

  • Efficacy of RAPIVAB is based on clinical trials of naturally occurring influenza in which the predominant influenza infections were influenza A virus; a limited number of subjects infected with influenza B virus were enrolled.
  • Influenza viruses change over time. Emergence of resistance substitutions could decrease drug effectiveness. Other factors (for example, changes in viral virulence) might also diminish clinical benefit of antiviral drugs. Prescribers should consider available information on influenza drug susceptibility patterns and treatment effects when deciding whether to use RAPIVAB.
  • The efficacy of RAPIVAB could not be established in patients with serious influenza requiring hospitalization.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Government Exercises Option to Purchase Additional RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) from BioCryst for Delivery to Strategic National Stockpile RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
iCAD’s Xoft Brain IORT Demonstrates Significant Improvement in Overall Survival in Recurrent ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...