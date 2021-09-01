U.S. Government Exercises Option to Purchase Additional RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) from BioCryst for Delivery to Strategic National Stockpile

The RAPIVAB purchase by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response will supply the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of BioCryst’s antiviral influenza therapy, RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), for approximately $7 million.

“The Strategic National Stockpile is an important line of defense in our efforts to ensure availability of critical medical assets to protect the health of Americans in the event of a public health emergency. We are pleased to provide additional doses of RAPIVAB to the SNS as we enter another influenza season of unpredictable severity,” said Dr. William Sheridan, chief medical officer of BioCryst.

The order is part of a $34.7 million contract (Contract No. 75D301-18-C-02984) the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded in 2018 for the procurement of up to 50,000 doses of RAPIVAB over a five-year period for the SNS. With the fulfillment of this new order, BioCryst will have delivered 40,000 doses under the contract.

About RAPIVAB (peramivir injection)

RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) is approved in the United States for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients six months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than two days. It is administered via an intravenous infusion for a minimum of 15 minutes at recommended doses of 600 mg/kg for adults and adolescents and 12 mg/kg for pediatric patients ages six months to 12 years. Efficacy of RAPIVAB is based on clinical trials of naturally occurring influenza in which the predominant influenza infections were influenza A virus and a limited number of patients infected with influenza B virus. Visit http://www.rapivab.com to learn more.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication

RAPIVAB is indicated for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 6 months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 2 days.

Limitations of Use