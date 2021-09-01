checkAd

Clearsight Advises ClearView Healthcare Partners in its Recapitalization by GHO Capital

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its Life Sciences Consulting practice. Clearsight served as a strategic investment banking advisor to ClearView Healthcare Partners, LLC ("ClearView" or the "Company") in its recapitalization by GHO Capital Partners, LLP ("GHO Capital"). This transaction underscores Clearsight as the preeminent advisor to strategy consulting firms serving the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

ClearView is the leading independent strategy consulting firm exclusively focused on the life sciences industry. Founded in Boston in 2007, the Company has since expanded to a team of ~300 professionals across New York, San Francisco, London and Zurich. ClearView provides valuable expertise and actionable insights to a wide range of market sub-sectors including Big Pharma/Biopharma, Diagnostics, MedTech and Life Sciences services/tools segments. The Company's project-based engagements include supporting pharmaceutical drug sponsors through the R&D and commercialization process and aiding clinical and commercial portfolio development. GHO Capital's investment will enhance ClearView's market-leading status by accelerating the Company's expansion into international markets, particularly those in Europe. The investment will also allow ClearView to provide a wider array of pricing & market access and data analytics solutions to their existing client base, while facilitating additional relationships in the sector.

Richard Mynahan, Partner at ClearView, applauded the deal closure, "Over the years, we have come to know Clearsight as a trusted and knowledgeable advisor to our firm. When it came time to consider the next step for ClearView, there was no question we would retain Clearsight again as our investment banking partner. Clearsight's deep industry relationships, dedication to our transaction and resolve to keep our best interests at center made them invaluable to our process and our founding partner group."

Clearsight Co-Founder and Managing Director Joel Kallett noted, "We first had the pleasure of advising the ClearView team in their recapitalization by RLH Equity Partners back in 2017. Since then, the firm has seen incredible growth and success and has become a global leader in life sciences consulting. It was a privilege to work with ClearView's founding partners again on this groundbreaking transaction and we have tremendous confidence that GHO Capital will prove to be a value-added partner as ClearView enters its next phase of global expansion."

The Clearsight deal team included Joel Kallett, Greg Treger, Brendan Curran, Tory Steel, Daniel Kuzjak and Jonathan Holland.

About Clearsight Advisors
Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to driving the Knowledge Economy by providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.  For more information about Clearsight, visit www.clearsightadvisors.com     

