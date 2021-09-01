checkAd

TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced its Board of Directors. The Board includes members from SYNNEX’ and Tech Data’s prior boards as well as a new member, all with extensive experience across a variety of industries.

“I am excited to partner with the talented leaders who form the Board of TD SYNNEX and look forward to working with them as we bring together our two great companies. We and our stakeholders will certainly benefit from the collective experience, direction, and deep domain expertise as we move forward as one company,” said Dennis Polk, Executive Chair of the TD SYNNEX Board of Directors.

“This slate of Directors brings together a best-in-class roster of high-caliber individuals with a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives which will be invaluable to us,” said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX. “They join us at an exciting time, as we look to execute on our strategic priorities as a combined company and elevate the value we provide to our customers, vendor partners, shareholders and co-workers.”

Effective immediately, the company’s Board of Directors is comprised of the following members:

Joining from the Tech Data Board

   

Joining from the SYNNEX Board

Matthew Nord

   

Ann Vezina

Nayaki Nayyar

   

Dennis Polk

Rich Hume

   

Duane Zitzner

Rob Kalsow-Ramos

   

Fred Breidenbach

 

   

Hau Lee

 

   

Matthew Miau

Merline Saintil, a seasoned technology leader and business executive, also joins the board effective immediately.

Additional information regarding the Board of Directors can be found in the Governance section of our Investor Relations website, ir.synnex.com.

As a result of these changes, Kevin Murai, Dwight Steffensen, Andrea Zulberti, Thomas Wurster, Laurie Simon Hodrick, Aaron Miller, Tod Nielsen and Kristin Johnsen will retire from their respective Board positions at SYNNEX and Tech Data.

