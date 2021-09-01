checkAd

Brickell Biotech Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Dr. Monica Luchi as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Luchi brings over 20 years of immunotherapeutic and drug development experience and will lead Brickell’s clinical development strategy and medical affairs functions

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it has appointed Monica Luchi, MD, FACR, MBA to the newly created role of Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Luchi will oversee the Company’s clinical development strategy and medical affairs functions.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Luchi join our team at this transformative point in our Company’s history. Her tremendous experience developing and executing clinical strategies for novel therapeutics, as well as engaging regulators and the medical community at all stages of development, will be of immeasurable value as we accelerate our pipeline development and expansion,” commented Robert Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Brickell. “The recent acquisition of our novel DYRK1A inhibitor platform, including BBI-02, a Phase 1-ready, highly selective and orally bioavailable DYRK1A inhibitor, is expected to present a number of exciting new clinical development-stage opportunities, and we look forward to working with Dr. Luchi to prioritize, plan and implement these efforts as we broaden our strategic focus into autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

“I am thrilled to join a growing company with so many promising near-term milestones on the horizon, including the upcoming Phase 3 topline data release for sofpironium bromide gel, 15%, and a leadership team that has demonstrated an ability to execute its core strategy focused on making fresh tracks in medicine,” commented Dr. Luchi. “With the recent acquisition of our DYRK1A inhibitor platform that was just announced today, I look forward to using my extensive drug development experience spanning across immunology, dermatology and other therapeutic areas to help drive the Company’s product pipeline strategy. I was drawn to Brickell by their mission to develop groundbreaking therapeutics for a wide range of significant diseases and was excited by the opportunity to progress sofpironium bromide gel, 15% towards a potential NDA submission and to explore the role of DYRK1A in autoimmune and neuroinflammatory conditions through the development of a cutting-edge platform that has the potential to pave the way for a new class of therapeutics in these fields.”

