Reverse Mortgage Funding Lowers Age Requirement to 55+ for Its Proprietary Reverse Mortgage Product, Equity Elite(R)

Members of Generation X may now qualify for reverse mortgages with this lower minimum age requirement

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC (RMF), one of the nation's top reverse mortgage lenders, today announced a significant enhancement of its propriety reverse mortgage product, Equity Elite®. The enhancement lowers the minimum qualifying age for homeowners applying for this reverse mortgage product from 60 to 55 years of age, in certain states.

Members of Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, will be between the ages of 41 and 56 this year. Gen X is preparing for retirement with record amounts of home equity, taking on the responsibility of caring for older children and aging parents and often carrying the burden of expensive debt. Meanwhile, Gen X is well positioned to take advantage of home equity conversion loans as their generation's home equity rebounded more than any other generation since the Great Recession. Those in the older portion of this generation, age 55 and older, can now qualify for reverse mortgages with RMF's Equity Elite®.

"Equity Elite's lowered age requirement means an estimated 2.7 million homeowners could now qualify for a reverse mortgage, according to market statistics," says John K. Lunde, Founder and President of Reverse Market Insight. "We expect Gen X to expand the number of active reverse mortgage borrowers as they plan for retirement and are on-track to own more home equity than previous generations."

RMF was one of the first reverse mortgage lenders to lower the minimum age requirement of 62 when it changed the requirement to 60 for its Equity Elite® product. Specifically designed for those age 60 and older, this lower-cost reverse mortgage option allows borrowers to potentially tap into more funds than they could with a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage. In addition to lowering the minimum age requirement to 55 across 20 states, RMF plans to launch Equity Elite® in even more states in the coming months. This market expansion allows RMF to offer financial planning options to members of Gen X who are approaching retirement.

