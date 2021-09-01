checkAd

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2021 Conferences

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming events:

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference – September 8-10, 2021
 September 9, 2021 – Arrowhead management will host a day of virtual investor meetings

HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference – September 13-15, 2021
 September 13, 2021 – Chris Anzalone, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat presentation

Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference – September 14-15, 2021
 September 14, 2021, 4:55 p.m. ET – Vince Anzalone, CFA, Arrowhead’s vice president of investor relations, will participate in a fireside chat presentation

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – September 27-30, 2021
 September 29, 2021, 9:20 a.m. ET – Chris Anzalone, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat presentation

A copy of the presentation materials and/or live webcast links may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this release except for historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, trends in our business, expectations for our product pipeline or product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions and clinical program results, prospects or benefits of our collaborations with other companies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors and uncertainties, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, the enforcement of our intellectual property rights, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

