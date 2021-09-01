checkAd

Anti-viral, Anti-bacterial Paints to Dominate Aliphatic Solvents Market Owing to Rise in Awareness about Maintaining Hygiene during COVID-19 Pandemic, Says TMR

Upsurge in construction activities in various countries is likely to serve as a vital growth factor for the aliphatic solvents market

High absorbency, low water solubility, versatility, and less toxicity are some significant benefits of aliphatic solvents

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extensive use of aliphatic solvents in various end-use industries such as adhesives, aerosols, printing inks, oil & gas, rubbers & polymers, cleaning & degreasing, paints & coatings, etc. is expected to drive the aliphatic solvents market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The disposable income of many individuals has increased over the years. This aspect has led to an upgrade in the standard of living. As a result, car ownership levels have increased substantially. Aliphatic solvents are a vital component in developing coatings used for vehicles. Thus, the surge in the sales of vehicles is boosting the aliphatic solvents market.

Aliphatic solvents are a category of aliphatic compounds produced by crude oil distillation. Some examples of aliphatic solvents are cyclohexane, naphtha, octane, kerosene, etc. Apart from paints and coatings, aliphatic solvents are also utilized as carriers for disinfectants and aerosols. The use in disinfectants will have a positive impact on the growth structure, as the demand for hygiene products has increased after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, these factors will present substantial growth opportunities to the market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on various factors associated with the growth of the aliphatic solvents market. TMR analysts estimate the global market for aliphatic solvents to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global aliphatic solvents market is expected to cross the valuation of US$ 3.34 Bn by 2030.

Rising urbanization in numerous regions and emergence of smart cities are witnessing considerable demand for aliphatic solvents. The growth in urbanization is leading to an increase in construction activities wherein paints and coatings are prime components. As aliphatic solvents are used in paints and coatings for adhesion, corrosion-resistance, and wettability, their demand has increased. Furthermore, the use of aliphatic solvents as lubricating additives in PVC processing will have a significant impact on the growth trajectory of the global market.

