Aramark Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that members of its management team will participate in featured fireside chat sessions at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference – On Friday, September 10, 2021, John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Ondrof, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – On Thursday, September 23, 2021, John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat sessions will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.