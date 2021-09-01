The Beachbody Company to Participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Beachbody’s management team is participating in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Daikeler, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Sue Collyns are scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://thebeachbodycompany.com/investors.