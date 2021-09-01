ProMIS Neurosciences appoints accomplished biotechnology executive, Josh Mandel-Brehm, to its Board of Directors

“I am delighted to welcome Josh Mandel-Brehm as a member of the ProMIS Board of Directors at this time,” said Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman of ProMIS Neurosciences. “Josh has built a productive platform company in CAMP4, which experience is very relevant to ProMIS and our unique platform opportunity. Combined with his tremendous background in business development, capital formation, and strategy, we believe Josh will make significant contributions to the ProMIS Board.”

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN); (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Josh Mandel-Brehm to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

“I am very pleased to join the Board of Directors of ProMIS,” stated Josh Mandel-Brehm. “PMN310 has the potential to change the lives of many patients suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and I am especially impressed by the technology platform and the team. ProMIS is well positioned to build a portfolio of next generation, differentiated antibody-based therapeutics in neurodegenerative and other mis-folded protein diseases, an area that I expect will be of increasing interest to investors and large pharma.”

Josh Mandel-Brehm is President & Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4 Therapeutics and holds a dual appointment as entrepreneur partner with Polaris Partners. He is also a co-founder and board member for Vico Therapeutics, an oligonucleotide-based RNA modulating Company focused on developing therapeutics for patients suffering from rare CNS disorders.

Mr. Mandel-Brehm previously held key business development and operations leadership roles at leading biotech companies. Most recently he served as part of the Business Development group at Biogen, where he led multiple strategic activities and corresponding transactions, which included expanding Biogen’s non-malignant hematology franchise, overseeing seminal investments to enter the ophthalmology field and advancing Biogen’s gene therapy strategy. Prior to Biogen, Mr. Mandel-Brehm held several roles of increasing responsibility at Genzyme as part of the business development group for the company’s rare disease business unit.