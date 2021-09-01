checkAd

Vision Marine Technologies Shatters Its Own Speed Record with its Bruce 22, Powered by Its Groundbreaking E-Motion Powertrain at Lake of the Ozarks Shootout 2021

First on-water event to showcase the Company’s disruptive and uniquely powerful E-Motion 180 hp fully electric outboard motor

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a global leader in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is proud to announce its Bruce22 electric boat powered by its 180 hp fully electric E-Motion outboard motor set a new category speed record at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, the largest unsanctioned boat race in the US, which took place August 28-29, 2021.

“We believe that our fully electric technology provided a clear glimpse into the very near future,” said Xavier Montagne, CTO of Vision Marine Technologies. “We envision electric boats and outboard motors quickly becoming mainstream within the consumer markets, and the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout presented an exciting opportunity for Vision Marine to debut its E-Motion outboard motor.”

Electric boats made their debut at the Shootout in 2018, with a 25-mph run by Randy Vance in Calypso. In 2021, despite experiencing unusually warm temperatures, Vision Marine was able to achieve a speed of 49 mph, shattering its own record of 31 mph set in 2019, as the world’s fastest production electric boat. The Bruce 22, powered by our E-Motion electric outboard motor, achieved this milestone with Vision Marine co-founder and COO Patrick Bobby at the helm.

With a focus on power, speed and performance, Vision Marine is well positioned to take advantage of growing demand and an accelerating demand by OEMs and consumers to shift to environmentally friendly electric technology. The move toward more powerful engines with increased torque, and the expanded availability of pure electric optionality, is projected to increase the addressable market for electric outboard motors almost threefold, from US$4.5 billion in 2018 to US$12.3 billion in 2027. 

Key Features of Vision Marine’s Proprietary E-Motion Technology:

  • Dramatic increase in efficiency, torque, power, and consumer experience.
  • Exceptionally fast charging capabilities.
  • Noiseless engine with minimal vibration.
  • Sustainable solution with zero emission.
  • E-Motion delivers an exhilarating experience due to its high torque to horsepower ratio
  • 90% reduction in fuel and maintenance cost versus traditional ICE powered boats

“We are absolutely thrilled with the performance of our Bruce 22 powered by our E-Motion electric powertrain at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout,” said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. “One of the largest boating events in the nation, the Shootout provided a tremendous platform to showcase our electric technology to the boating community.”

