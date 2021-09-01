checkAd

Daktronics, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported results for fiscal 2022 first quarter which ended July 31, 2021.

Q1 FY2022 financial highlights:

  • Net sales of $144.7 million were similar to Q1 FY2021 net sales of $143.6 million.
  • Operating income of $5.7 million was lower than Q1 FY2021 operating income of $9.5 million due to inflation in materials and freight costs, increased personnel spend compared to prior year during the pandemic, and due to sales mix difference between the two quarters. Operating income as a percent of sales for Q1 FY2022 was 3.9 percent as compared to 6.6 percent in Q1 FY2021.
  • Net income of $3.7 million, and earnings per diluted share of $0.08 compared to net income of $7.5 million, and $0.17 earnings per diluted share, for Q1 FY2021.
  • First quarter orders of $181.7 million, grew 48.8% year-over-year, driven by increased market activity as the pandemic restrictions eased and large project bookings.
  • Product order backlog of $285 million compared to $192 million a year earlier.(1) The increase was driven by strong order volume offset by muted conversion to sales due to supply chain challenges.
  • Balance sheet remains strong. There were no advances under the loan portion of the line of credit compared to $15 million borrowed at the end of Q1 FY2021.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, "Late last fiscal year, order and quoting activities began to recover as the pandemic impacts subsided. Strong market conditions and recovery continued through the first quarter and orders increased in all business units. At the same time, material, labor, and freight availability constraints are creating headwinds in lead times and inflationary pressures. We expect these headwinds to persist through this calendar year with some impacts continuing into next calendar year. Our teams are performing well to keep up with the robust demand and working through the dynamic supply chain conditions."

Outlook
Kurtenbach added, "Our solid backlog and strong pipeline of opportunities positions us for a successful year. However, as we work through supply chain challenges, we expect volatility in our revenue cycles and production costs. Over the long-term, we believe the fundamentals of the audiovisual industry are strong and are poised for growth. We are actively investing in capacity and in new technologies and markets to meet that expected demand with world-leading solutions and value. We look forward to the continued global economic recovery and long-term profitable growth."

First Quarter Results
Orders for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 48.8 percent as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Each business unit's order volume was higher in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 reflecting the recovery from the impact of the global pandemic among our customers. High School Park and Recreation performed well throughout the pandemic and continues to perform well as we emerge from the pandemic driven by the adoption of video displays at the high school level. The increase also was created by several multimillion-dollar orders ("large orders"). During the quarter, we were awarded a number of arena and stadium projects in both International and Live Events and had increased activity in the Commercial and International digital billboard markets. Large orders create volatility in comparisons between quarters.

Net sales increased by 0.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net sales increased in our International business unit, and decreased in the Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation business units. Net sales were flat in our Live Events business unit. Material supply shortages are creating an increase in lead times and extending the timing of converting some orders to sales in the near-term. This has created a larger than typical backlog, which we expect to fulfill in future quarters. 

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 22.2 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to 24.9 percent a year earlier. The decrease in gross profit is primarily related to increased input costs including material, freight, and tariff costs and increased personnel spend compared to prior year during the pandemic. During the first quarter of fiscal 2022 we had more large project sales which generally have lower gross profit because of the competitive nature of large projects and less service revenue as a percentage of sales.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $26.5 million, compared to $26.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, or an increase of 1.1 percent. Operating income as a percent of sales for the quarter was 3.9 percent as compared to an operating income as a percent of sales of 6.6 percent during the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The effective tax rate expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was 25.2 percent compared to an effective tax rate expense of 16.4 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The difference in rates is primarily driven by estimated tax credits and other permanent items proportionate to estimated pre-tax earnings in fiscal 2022 compared to lower estimated pre-tax earnings in fiscal 2021. 

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $77.2 million, which compares to $45.9 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and $80.4 million at the end of fiscal 2021. There were no advances under the loan portion of the line of credit compared to $15 million borrowed at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided from or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a negative $2.2 million for the first quarter fiscal 2022, as compared to a positive free cash flow of $5.5 million for fiscal 2021. Cash provided from or used in operating activities differed as compared to last year due to an increase in accounts receivable and inventory required to support the increased order volume. Net investment in property and equipment was $1.1 million for fiscal 2022, as compared to $3.1 million for fiscal 2021. During fiscal 2021, the share repurchase and dividend programs were suspended with no related cash outflows during either period presented. These programs will be suspended for the foreseeable future. 

(1) Backlog is not a measure defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and our methodology for determining backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 1, 2021. 

About Daktronics
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2021 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact:    
INVESTOR RELATIONS:    
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer    
Tel (605) 692-0200    
Investor@daktronics.com    



Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  July 31,     August 1,  
  2021     2020  
Net sales $ 144,732     $ 143,644  
Cost of sales   112,544       107,883  
Gross profit   32,188       35,761  
               
Operating expenses:              
Selling   11,795       11,556  
General and administrative   7,571       7,124  
Product design and development   7,162       7,532  
    26,528       26,212  
Operating income   5,660       9,549  
               
Nonoperating (expense) income:              
Interest income   153       85  
Interest expense   (16 )     (73 )
Other (expense) income, net   (868 )     (627 )
               
Income before income taxes   4,929       8,934  
Income tax expense   1,244       1,467  
Net income $ 3,685     $ 7,467  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   45,139       44,654  
Diluted   45,419       44,751  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.08     $ 0.17  
Diluted $ 0.08     $ 0.17  
               



Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
 
  July 31,     May 1,  
  2021     2021  
  (unaudited)          
ASSETS              
CURRENT ASSETS:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,658     $ 77,590  
Restricted cash   2,541       2,812  
Accounts receivable, net   78,497       67,808  
Inventories   84,514       74,356  
Contract assets   38,133       32,799  
Current maturities of long-term receivables   1,756       1,462  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   9,821       7,445  
Income tax receivables   635       731  
Total current assets   290,555       265,003  
               
Property and equipment, net   56,208       58,682  
Long-term receivables, less current maturities   1,390       1,635  
Goodwill   8,311       8,414  
Intangibles, net   1,780       2,083  
Investment in affiliates and other assets   26,271       27,403  
Deferred income taxes   11,941       11,944  
Total non-current assets   105,901       110,161  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 396,456     $ 375,164  
               



Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(in thousands)
 
  July 31,     May 1,  
  2021     2021  
  (unaudited)          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
CURRENT LIABILITIES:              
Accounts payable $ 57,775     $ 40,251  
Contract liabilities   67,507       64,495  
Accrued expenses   27,650       30,672  
Warranty obligations   9,986       10,464  
Income taxes payable   496       738  
Total current liabilities   163,414       146,620  
               
Long-term warranty obligations   15,395       15,496  
Long-term contract liabilities   10,586       10,720  
Other long-term obligations   7,848       7,816  
Long-term income taxes payable   654       548  
Deferred income taxes   378       410  
Total long-term liabilities   34,861       34,990  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   198,275       181,610  
               
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:              
Common stock   61,172       60,575  
Additional paid-in capital   47,117       46,595  
Retained earnings   99,701       96,016  
Treasury stock, at cost   (7,101 )     (7,297 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,708 )     (2,335 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   198,181       193,554  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 396,456     $ 375,164  


 


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  July 31,     August 1,  
  2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net income $ 3,685     $ 7,467  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   4,052       4,337  
Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets   (106 )     (53 )
Share-based compensation   518       539  
Equity in loss of affiliates   746       529  
Provision for doubtful accounts   (421 )     1  
Deferred income taxes, net   (32 )     (4 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities   (9,461 )     (4,271 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (1,019 )     8,545  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,283 )     (3,155 )
Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets   149       86  
Purchases of and loans to equity investment   (718 )     (492 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,852 )     (3,561 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Principal payments on long-term obligations   (200 )     (210 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (200 )     (210 )
               
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH   (132 )     (481 )
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH   (3,203 )     4,293  
               
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:              
Beginning of period   80,402       40,412  
End of period $ 77,199     $ 44,705  



Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  July 31,     August 1,     Dollar     Percent  
  2021     2020     Change     Change  
Net Sales:                              
Commercial $ 32,781     $ 34,506     $ (1,725 )     (5.0 )%
Live Events   52,387       51,474       913       1.8  
High School Park and Recreation   27,894       28,943       (1,049 )     (3.6 )
Transportation   12,558       14,498       (1,940 )     (13.4 )
International   19,112       14,223       4,889       34.4  
  $ 144,732     $ 143,644     $ 1,088       0.8 %
Orders:                              
Commercial $ 38,329     $ 25,533     $ 12,796       50.1 %
Live Events   49,686       41,860       7,826       18.7  
High School Park and Recreation   45,711       28,099       17,612       62.7  
Transportation   21,345       13,089       8,256       63.1  
International   26,675       13,572       13,103       96.5  
  $ 181,746     $ 122,153     $ 59,593       48.8 %



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  July 31,     August 1,  
  2021     2020  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,019 )   $ 8,545  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,283 )     (3,155 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment   149       86  
Free cash flow $ (2,153 )   $ 5,476  

*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.

 





Disclaimer

