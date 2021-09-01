checkAd

Community Redevelopment Announces Corporate Actions Effective September 1, 2021

MIAMI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment, Inc. (OTC: CRDV) (“the Company”) announced today it has completed a name and symbol change to reflect its transition to a full-service real estate company. On September 1, 2021 Community Redevelopment will commence trading on OTC Markets under the trading symbol CRDV. There is no change in the Company’s capitalization structure as a result of the name and symbol change.

The name Community Redevelopment, Inc. reflects the Company’s focus on developing safe communities and projects, in both urban and suburban markets, that are architecturally pleasing, clean, and energy efficient. Community Redevelopment's mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects.

“Community Redevelopment represents the new breed of real estate developer, and we believe the Company is poised to thrive and grow in the new economy,” said Charles Arnold, CEO of Community Redevelopment. “Our goal is to work within the community to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects as a means of providing value to our shareholders.”

In connection with the name and trading symbol change, Community Redevelopment will assume a new CUSIP number 20403Q 103.

No action is required to be taken by stockholders with respect to any of the changes, or corporate actions.

Investors and interested parties can find more information about Community Redevelopment on our website at www.comredev.com.

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets. The Company is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and our mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures. For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please visit www.comredev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 16, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Community Redevelopment Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

David Kugelman
(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada
(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp
Skype: kugsusa
ir@comredev.com





