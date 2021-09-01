checkAd

Entourage Health Announces New Ticker Symbol on U.S.-Based OTCQX Market as ‘ETRGF’ Effective September 1, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF), (formerly OTCQX: WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, announced that effective at market open on September 1, 2021, the OTCQX market ticker symbol for the Company’s common shares will change from “WDDMF” to “ETRGF”.

The OTCQX symbol change is consistent with the Company’s rebranding from WeedMD Inc. to Entourage Health Corp. announced earlier this year. The Company’s common shares continue to trade primarily on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol “ENTG” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol ”4WE”.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In July 2021, Entourage signed a definitive agreement to acquire craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Upon the expected closing in late summer 2021, craft brand Royal City Cannabis will be added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold. Entourage is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels and recently announced an exclusive collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary to launch cannabis-infused beverages in Canada in late 2021.

