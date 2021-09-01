Entourage Health Announces New Ticker Symbol on U.S.-Based OTCQX Market as ‘ETRGF’ Effective September 1, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF), (formerly OTCQX: WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, announced that effective at market open on September 1, 2021, the OTCQX market ticker symbol for the Company’s common shares will change from “WDDMF” to “ETRGF”.



The OTCQX symbol change is consistent with the Company’s rebranding from WeedMD Inc. to Entourage Health Corp. announced earlier this year. The Company’s common shares continue to trade primarily on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol “ENTG” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol ”4WE”.