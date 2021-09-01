checkAd

Novocure Appoints Bill Burke as Chief Human Resources Officer

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that William (Bill) Burke has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 1, 2021. This appointment reflects the importance of Novocure’s team members to our anticipated growth.

Mr. Burke joined Novocure in 2014 and most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources. He has had extensive experience as a human resources leader for companies such as Arrow Electronics, ThermoFisher Scientific, Novartis Consumer Health, Cadbury Schweppes and PepsiCo. Mr. Burke holds a bachelor’s degree in Business and Industrial Relations from the University of Bridgeport, and he has attended management development programs at INSEAD and London Business School.

In just the past five years, Novocure’s team has more than doubled — from fewer than 500 employees in 2016 to more than 1,100 today. Mr. Burke has been a critical strategic partner during our expansion.

“This promotion reflects Bill’s strong leadership over the past several years as we expanded our workforce,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman, and Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s CEO. “Novocure’s talented, driven team members are critical to achieving our patient-forward mission, and we are well-positioned to maximize employee engagement as we anticipate a period of significant growth.”

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about us, visit novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Wertpapier


