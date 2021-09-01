Advance Auto Parts Announces In-Store Fundraising Campaign to Support the American Heart Association

Deaths from heart disease in 2020 increased dramatically and were the highest reported in 20 years, according to the CDC. In addition, a growing number of studies suggest many COVID-19 survivors experience some type of heart damage, even if they did not have underlying heart disease and were not sick enough to be hospitalized. Funds raised through the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign help support innovative research and lifesaving tools and information needed to improve cardiovascular health for millions of Americans.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced its annual in-store donation campaign in support of the American Heart Association. From Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, customers at approximately 5,700 Advance Auto Parts and independently owned Carquest stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are invited to support the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign and help fight heart disease and stroke by donating $1, $5, $10 at checkout, or rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar.

“Advance’s mission is to serve our customers with care and speed – not only through the parts we sell and advice we provide but also in how we support our communities. Our commitment to heart health is personal as heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. and affects our Advance team members in a similar fashion,” said Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts and American Heart Association National Board Member. “We are looking forward to another record-setting fundraising campaign as we take action in the fight against heart disease and stroke.”

In 2020, Advance Auto Parts, through the generosity of its team members and customers, raised approximately $1.4 million for the American Heart Association – a 38% increase compared to 2019. The company began its support of the American Heart Association in 2018 and is financially committed to supporting this cause through 2023.

“We are grateful to the Advance Auto Parts team members and customers for their shared commitment to community health and lifesaving research,” said Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association. “Every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life, and partners like Advance Auto Parts are making a significant impact by helping build healthier communities across the nation.”

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 17, 2021, Advance operated 4,748 stores and 215 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves 1,306 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005058/en/