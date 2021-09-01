Energy Recovery Publishes Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report; Announces ESG Webinar with Company Leaders

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the company's ongoing efforts to drive …

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the company's ongoing efforts to drive industrial sustainability, incorporate sustainability principles throughout its products and practices, and invest in its people to support its growth strategy. "Today, our company reached another milestone on our ESG journey, and we remain confident that the intellectual curiosity and dedication of our team will allow us to continue executing on our strategic imperatives," said Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Recovery. "As we continue to grow and diversify our business, we want to ensure our sustainability and business strategies are aligned and that we hold ourselves accountable in meaningful ways. We have outlined in this year's report several new and ambitious ESG goals that we believe will accelerate our progress as we seek to push the boundaries of innovation, advance the sustainability of both our customers' and our own operations, and create value for all stakeholders."