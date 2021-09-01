checkAd

Viva Gold Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to boost its ongoing marketing and …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to boost its ongoing marketing and investor relations efforts.

"We're looking forward to a successful relationship with Renmark, one that reinforces Viva Gold Corp.'s profile in the financial community and enhances the visibility of our Company. We chose Renmark because of their deeply rooted presence with investors and ongoing personal interaction with their extensive network. We believe that our Tonopah gold project in Nevada has a strong potential to become a successful gold production property and that this aspect of the project remains undervalued by the market," states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Viva Gold Corp.'s will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting September 1st, 2021 for a period of six months ending on February 28th, 2022 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Viva Gold Corp. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 10,500 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mineral exploration, mine development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Secretary
(720) 933-1150
vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to drilling operations and estimates of gold mineral resource at the Tonopah Gold Project. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the potential for achieving targeted drill results, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with drilling and mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Viva Gold Corp. 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662279/Viva-Gold-Retains-Renmark-Financial- ...

Viva Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viva Gold Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to boost its ongoing marketing and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Element79 Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Equity Line Drawdown Request
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021
Empowers Kai Medical Laboratory Launches Revenue Generating Program Targeting More Than 500 Texas ...
Atlas Mara Limited Announces 2020 Year-End Results
Vitro Biopharma Acquires Fitore Nutrition and Infinivive MD, Adding Revenues from Innovative Stem ...
Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For ...
Great Atlantic Receives Drilling Permit for the Otter Brook Gold Showing Located In Its 100% Owned ...
CMC's Spectacular Geochemical Survey Results Continue to Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Viva Gold Appoints Mr. Andrew Bolland to Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Viva Gold Provides Update on Metallurgical Test Work and Ongoing RC Step-Out Drilling at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada
Accesswire | Analysen