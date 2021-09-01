RiceBran Technologies Announces Conference Participation for September 2021

checkAd

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, today announced that it will participate in the following conferences in September 2021:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 9, 10, & 13, 2021: Chief Financial Officer Todd Mitchell will deliver a corporate presentation and he will be joined by Executive Chairman Peter Bradley to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on each of these days. The corporate presentation will be available on Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern on RiceBran's investor relations website at https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 14 and 15, 2021: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the two-day event.

Please contact your H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street Capital Markets sales representatives to request a one-on-one meeting with management at either of the events.

About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are a global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact
Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies



