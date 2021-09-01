01 Communique to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, September 9, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release its financial results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2021, before market opens on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (September 9, 2021) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAPTM and IronCAP XTM.