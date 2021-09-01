checkAd

01 Communique to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release its financial results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2021, before market opens on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (September 9, 2021) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAPTM and IronCAP XTM.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=ZGRGMU5aWUY0Z3N3SFgvT2s0VlVr ...

Passcode: ironcap21

If you are using a phone the dial-in number is:

Canada: +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 724051661

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™'spatent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662315/01-Communique-to-Report-Third-Quarte ...

1 Communique Laboratory Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

01 Communique to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, September 9, 2021 TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Element79 Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Equity Line Drawdown Request
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021
Empowers Kai Medical Laboratory Launches Revenue Generating Program Targeting More Than 500 Texas ...
Atlas Mara Limited Announces 2020 Year-End Results
Vitro Biopharma Acquires Fitore Nutrition and Infinivive MD, Adding Revenues from Innovative Stem ...
Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For ...
Great Atlantic Receives Drilling Permit for the Otter Brook Gold Showing Located In Its 100% Owned ...
CMC's Spectacular Geochemical Survey Results Continue to Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...