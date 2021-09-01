Rockland Resources Resumes Initial 2,500 Metre Drilling Program at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to report that the Company has restarted its initial 2,500 metre drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake …

The drilling program was temporarily suspended on July 12, 2021 due to the extreme forest fire activity in the Red Lake District. The current restart follows the lifting of an emergency order on August 18, 2021 that allowed for the resumption of exploration activities.

Rockland's CEO, Mike England stated "It is great to have the drill turning again on our highly anticipated diamond drilling program at the Cole Gold Mines Property. This Property, located at the west end of the prolific Red Lake Greenstone belt, has only recently become accessible for exploration after the expiry of the Cole patents. Rockland's program is the first drilling campaign on the Cole Gold Mines Property since 1972".

Approximately 12 drill holes are planned for the initial program. In addition to testing gold mineralized veins that were developed by underground workings in the 1930s, several drill holes will target a newly recognized east-west trending magnetic low that is associated with known mineralization west of the Cole shaft. In addition, the Company has initiated overburden stripping in preparation for channel sampling on surface showings that expose mineralized quartz veins and associated shear zones.

Garry Clark, P.Geo, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release as they pertain to the Cole Gold Mines Property.

About the Cole Gold Mines Property

Rockland Resources Ltd. is acquiring a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines Property, located in Ball township, Red Lake Mining Divison, Ontario. The Property consists of 28 mining claims (568 ha) located 30 km west of the Cochenour, Campbell, Red Lake mine complex owned and operated by Evolution Mining. The Property represents a rare opportunity to explore a strategically located asset in one of the most active, prolific producing mining districts in Canada. The property hosts high-grade gold values in a classic Red Lake-type quartz vein and silica-sulphide replacement zones.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the properties. In addition to the Cole Gold Property, Rockland is exploring the Summit Old Timer Property that consists of three (3) mineral claims covering an area of 1,915 hectares located approximately 17 km southeast of the City of Nelson, within the Nelson Mining Division, British Columbia.

