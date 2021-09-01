checkAd

Surge Battery Metals Begins Exploration Program at the Caledonia Copper - Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FRA: DJ5C) is pleased to announce that it has begun its fall exploration program at the Caledonia Copper – Silver Project in Northern Vancouver Island, 15 km southwest of Port Hardy, British Columbia. The claims are located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island.

The Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine which was responsible for extracting 345 million metric tonnes @ 0.41% Cu, 0.017% Mo, 0.19 g/t Au, and 1.4 g/t Ag. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

The following quotes contain historical estimates on the Property and has been obtained from The B.C. Ministry of Energy and Mines Minfile records for MINFILE No 092L 209 which states: "In 1929, 0.9 tonnes of ore was shipped from the property, grading 514.2 grams per tonne Silver and 7.3 per cent Copper (Malcolm, 1969). A chip sample collected across 1.8 metres in 1926 assayed trace gold, 418.2 grams per tonne Silver, 2.0 per cent Copper, 0.8 per cent lead and 10.0 per cent Zinc (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1926)."

"Sampling in 2007 from trenching returned values of 581.7 g/tonne Silver (16.97 oz./ton), 4.42% Copper, 0.13% Lead, 8.97% Zinc from the skarn deposit. Metallurgical testing indicates that flotation gives high recovery rates for Silver and Copper. Discussions have been initiated regarding shipping a 10,000 tonne bulk sample to the Myra Falls mill" (J.T Shearer P.Geol report 2013).

Summary of the Fall 2021 Preliminary Work Program

The property was visited by Johan Shearer, Project QP, on July16, 2021 and is accessible by gravel road. The principal purpose of the visit was to:

  • review the overall accessibility of the property,
  • meet with local government and first nations representatives,
  • engage local exploration service providers,
  • confirm current permits and requirements,
  • conduct modest field work in terms of soil sampling and assaying surface rocks, outcrops and previous exploration tailings, and
  • conduct the necessary investigation for the completion of a new N.I. #43-101 Technical Report.

Soil and Rock Samples were sent to the ALS Global testing lab for analysis. Once the initial assaying is complete a N.I. #43-101 Technical Report will be completed with a recommended work program. The Company anticipates that this initial assay testing will be completed within October 2021, and the N.I. #43-101 Technical Report filed by November 2021.

