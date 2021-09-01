Booz Allen Hires Intelligence Agency Deputy Director

Calvelli brings multifaceted experience to Booz Allen’s space business and overall growth strategy. In his 8 years of NRO leadership, he helped manage the day-to-day operations of the agency’s highly technical, 3,500-person organization and oversaw a large, complex portfolio of programs, including satellite and ground development, mission operations, and facilities. He successfully delivered NRO acquisition programs to cost and schedule specifications, meeting intelligence community and Department of Defense requirements; drove the future transformative architecture direction of the NRO; and helped re-establish the NRO as the premier acquisition organization in the intelligence community.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced that Frank Calvelli , former Principal Deputy Director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), will join the firm as a senior vice president within the firm’s national security business. In this position, he will lead Booz Allen’s work across intelligence and space to drive transformation and integration for critical missions supporting the national security sector.

“Frank’s deep expertise is tremendously valuable to the transformation journey of our space portfolio,” said Booz Allen executive vice president Judi Dotson. “Space intelligence and defense are coming together as one, and Frank will help position us in that nexus. He knows the players, he knows the data, and he will help set a future-forward path for our business and our clients to succeed in this critical domain.”

As the space domain grows more interconnected, with more systems and assets to be defended, Booz Allen is working to bring new capabilities like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and visualization to space organizations so they can more effectively use their data for real-time decisions.

“Booz Allen has strong capabilities in building and integrating spacecraft systems, and we’re well positioned to expand our role to further integrate across multiple space systems, bringing critical information to decision makers,” said Booz Allen senior vice president Steve DelBusso. “With his unmatched insights into government and the field, Frank will help accelerate this transformation and take our strategic integration journey to the next level.”

Calvelli’s 34-year government career also includes systems engineering, satellite and ground acquisition, and mission operations at the NRO and work at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). He received the Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service, the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, and he was awarded the NRO Gold Medal for Distinguished Performance three times.

