SAIC Partners With Feeding America to Fight Food Insecurity in America

During Hunger Action Month in September, SAIC employees across the country will host events to raise money for Feeding America and increase awareness of hunger in their communities. As in the previous eight years since SAIC began partnering with Feeding America, employees will volunteer throughout the month at local food banks and food pantries, including members of the Feeding America network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) today announced its 2021 campaign with Feeding America to raise funds that will help provide millions of meals to people in need.

“Last year, SAIC helped to provide more than 3.5 million meals* to people facing hunger in the U.S., and set a new record during its annual Feeding America Give A Meal Team Challenge – in spite of the challenges of COVID-19,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “Over the past eight years, SAIC has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars in employee donations and corporate matching funds, resulting in over 15.3 million meals provided to people facing hunger. I’m extremely proud of our employees for their efforts to address food insecurity and look forward to an even larger contribution in 2021.”

Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, made up of food banks, food pantries, and meal programs. The organization’s mission has taken on additional urgency this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated hunger in America and around the world. According to a March 2021 report from Feeding America, 42 million Americans – including 13 million children – will experience food insecurity this year. The report also found that those most impacted by COVID-19 were more likely to have experienced food insecurity prior to the pandemic and are facing even greater hardship now.

“The Feeding America network provided record number of meals to neighbors facing hunger last year, as food banks responded to the increased need for food assistance. We can’t do this work alone. With generous partners like SAIC, we can provide more meals to people when they need it most,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful to SAIC and its employees for their continued support of our critical work.”