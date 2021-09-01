checkAd

IQVIA Launches New A.I.-Powered MI Contact Center For Life Sciences

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced it has added new AI-powered technologies to enhance its existing Medical Information (MI) Contact Center services.

Life science companies use IQVIA’s MI Contact Center services to share information about new products and related therapeutic areas as well as monitor product quality and safety. This is done through teams of skilled agents responding directly to inquiries from consumers, patients, and healthcare professionals (HCPs) around the world. These teams also capture information related to adverse events and other product complaints, routing these through the appropriate compliance processes.

IQVIA’s MI Contact Center services now deploy AI-powered virtual agents alongside skilled human agents to triage and respond to inquiries. This combination of AI-powered agents and human agents creates faster response times and reporting of adverse events or quality concerns. It also allows for rapid scalability to meet surges in demand and efficient 24/7/365 availability. Overall, this new approach will improve the patient and HCP experience and strengthen brand loyalty.

“Adding new digital capabilities to our existing MI services marks a critical point in the industry as companies seek to balance the delivery of unbiased information to meet the needs of HCPs and patients,” said Annette Williams, vice president, IQVIA Lifecycle Safety. “IQVIA’s Medical Information services integrate across our Safety and Quality offerings, equipping clients with the end-to-end technology and services they need to increase trust, loyalty, and efficiencies for their patients.”

IQVIA’s MI Contact Center services are available in more than 170 countries with highly skilled agents responding to inquiries in 50 direct languages.

For more information on IQVIA Medical Information services, please visit: www.iqvia.com/medinfo.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 72,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

