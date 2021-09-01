checkAd

PEOPLE and Great Place to Work Name CrowdStrike to the 2021 Companies that Care List

CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine have honored CrowdStrike as one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care. This is CrowdStrike’s first time being named to the prestigious, annual list. This recognition serves as another validation of CrowdStrike’s commitment to its customers and employees and to making the world a better place.

The Companies that Care award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5 million current employees from different companies throughout the U.S. In fact, 96% of employees at CrowdStrike say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. CrowdStrike remains committed to providing a diverse, inclusive and engaging workplace that supports its employees through various resource groups, benefits and policies that reflect forward-looking values. This includes protecting customers, but also advancing causes that are important to employees and supporting communities across the globe through Social Impact programs. Whether it’s opportunities to give back or company-sponsored sustainability programs – through driving these initiatives and implementing these processes, CrowdStrikers are empowered to achieve their best work while collectively working toward securing a better future.

“The dedicated employees at CrowdStrike are truly the heart of the company and the reason we are being recognized in this way. We are so grateful for how committed each and every team member is to supporting our mission to stop breaches every single day as well as their dedication to supporting communities and causes that matter,” said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer, CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrikers are why we can provide our customers and the people they serve with the most innovative solutions on the market and the best service in the industry. Today, we celebrate and thank our employees for this honor.”

As 2020 was a challenging year for employees all over the world, CrowdStrike added new programs and efforts to provide our employees with support in many different ways. Groups were formed and promoted well-being and community, ranging from maintaining physical and mental health, virtual volunteering and employee-driven events, financial resources and Employee Assistance Programs.

