Elevate Credit Announces Attendance at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, announced today that management will attend the following investor conferences:

  • 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021 - Chief Executive Officer, Jason Harvison, Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Lutes, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chad Bradford will participate in a company presentation and will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.
  • The JMP Securities Fintech Forum: Artificial Intelligence on September 10, 2021 – Chief Executive Officer, Jason Harvison, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chad Bradford, and Chief Risk Officer, David Peterson will be in attendance and available for 1x1 or small group investor meetings.

About Elevate
 Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $9.2 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.6 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $8.5 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://corporate.elevate.com.



