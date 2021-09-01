Lineage Announces Appointment of General Counsel

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that it has appointed George A. Samuel III as Lineage’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Samuel will lead the Company’s legal operations, bringing extensive corporate, transactional, intellectual property and commercial expertise which spans nearly 15 years across the life sciences and technology sectors as well as in private practice.

“We are pleased to welcome George to our leadership team and look forward to his contributions as we build Lineage into a leading cell therapy and cell transplant company,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “George’s diverse experience across legal and other operational areas will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our clinical development plans. In particular, his transactional successes in business development and his intellectual property experience will be key resources as we evaluate partnership opportunities and expand collaborations for our OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 programs and work to unlock additional value from our extensive intellectual property portfolio.”

“I am looking forward to joining this dynamic and experienced team by leading Lineage’s legal operations at this exciting and transformative time,” stated George A. Samuel III. “The field of cell therapy is undergoing rapid growth and I’m delighted to have this opportunity to contribute to it.”

Prior to joining Lineage, Mr. Samuel most recently served as Director, Senior Counsel for Lytx, Inc., where he managed the commercial legal operations for an international video telematics SaaS company. Prior to that, Mr. Samuel served as VP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (formerly known as Trovagene, Inc.), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments in oncology. While at Cardiff Oncology, he advised on strategic, business development and operational decisions; oversaw capital raising efforts, regulatory compliance as well as SEC reporting; and managed intellectual property, including technology transfer and licensing. Mr. Samuel has also practiced corporate law at major law firms, including DLA Piper LLP and Cooley LLP, where he served as outside counsel to public and private companies in a variety of commercial transactions. Mr. Samuel received a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, and a B.A. in Philosophy from Tufts University and is a member of the State Bar of California and New York.