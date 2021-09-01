checkAd

KCS Comments on Surface Transportation Board Decision Regarding Voting Trust For Combination With CN

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today issued the following statement in response to the Surface Transportation Board’s ("STB") decision to deny the use of a voting trust in connection with the definitive merger agreement between CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and KCS:

We are disappointed in the STB’s decision to reject CN’s proposed voting trust. We are working with CN to evaluate the options available to us.

KCS intends to adjourn the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) for KCS stockholders to vote on the previously announced definitive merger agreement with CN and other proposals. The Special Meeting is currently scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m., Central Time, on September 3, 2021.

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including statements based on management’s assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to KCS, regarding the proposed transaction between CN and KCS, the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and future opportunities for the combined company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN and KCS caution that their assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words.

