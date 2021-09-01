IHOP Bolsters Executive Leadership Team With Two New Hires

IHOP restaurants today announced new additions to its executive team, hiring Jacob Barden as Vice President of Development, and Michael Kaufman as Vice President of Strategy and Business Analytics, effective August 2021. Both Barden and Kaufman will report directly to Jay Johns, President.

“Both Jacob and Michael have proven track records of success and a wealth of category knowledge, and we’re thrilled to welcome them both to the team,” said Johns. “With new innovative endeavors, a strong development strategy and the expansion of our menu beyond breakfast, we are bringing in key players with a vision for the future state and growth potential for IHOP.”

At IHOP Jacob Barden will oversee the IHOP Development team and be charged with leading the execution of comprehensive developmental strategies as the brand continues to expand its footprint in new markets. Barden joins IHOP with more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry from various roles within finance, accounting, and franchise development. Most recently, he was responsible for franchise and revenue growth for Burger King, working across development, marketing, and franchisee operations.

“I am excited to oversee the IHOP Development team and lead the execution of comprehensive developmental strategies, growth pipeline and support our robust franchisee network, as IHOP continues to expand its footprint in new markets, through our four development methods including traditional and non-traditional footprints, and the upcoming launch of flip’d by IHOP and our new small prototype,” said Barden.

Michael Kaufman joins IHOP after nine years at L.E.K. Consulting, where he most recently served as a Principal responsible for leading strategy engagements, developing long-term growth strategies, and examining consumer trends for companies across the food and beverage and services industry.

“I am thrilled to join IHOP and excited about the growth opportunities in front of us, from working with Jacob to accelerate and optimize new development to fulfilling the IHOP brand promise and driving comp sales growth at our existing locations. The use of analytics to generate insights and formulate strategies will be paramount as we work together as a team to drive growth of this iconic brand,” said Kaufman.

The recent hires of Barden and Kaufman signal the completion of the brand’s new executive leadership team, strengthening its strategy and business practices as IHOP continues to embark on a company-wide transformation. The brand continues to prioritize alternative mealtimes and dayparts to enjoy IHOP favorites beyond breakfast.

For more than 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2021, there are 1,747 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

