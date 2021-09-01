Mersana Therapeutics to Provide Update on the Progress of its UpRi Clinical Development Strategy and Report Interim Data from the Ovarian Cancer Expansion Cohort of the UpRi Phase I Study

Members of the Mersana executive team will be joined by lead investigator, Debra L. Richardson, MD Associate Professor and Section Chief of Gynecologic Oncology at the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced plans to host a live conference call and webcast on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the progress of its clinical development strategy for upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi) and report updated interim data from the ovarian cancer expansion cohort of the UpRi Phase 1 study. Enrollment in the expansion cohort is complete with 97 patients evaluable for safety and tolerability, of which 75 are RECIST-evaluable at this interim analysis.

Conference Call Details

To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 1441618. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in UPGRADE, a Phase 1 umbrella study in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. UpRi is also being studied in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines. The Company routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors and Media” section of our website at www.mersana.com.