Sysco Congratulates Board Member, Sheila G. Talton, Recognized as a 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Director by Savoy Magazine

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that Sheila G. Talton, has been recognized as one of the 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors by Savoy magazine, a national publication that showcases and drives positive dialogue about Black culture.

As the chair of Sysco’s Technology committee, Ms. Talton has helped enhance Sysco’s ability to serve its customers through modern technology tools, data and analytics.

“Sysco congratulates Sheila on receiving this distinguished honor,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “Sheila is a progressive thinker who consistently drives our company to advance our capabilities and we are grateful for the leadership, positive voice, and unique business perspective that she brings to our board.”

Ms. Talton currently serves as the president and chief executive officer of Gray Matter Analytics, a firm focused on data analytics consulting services in the healthcare industry. She has been a Congressional appointee to the U.S. White House Women’s Business Council. She also has been recognized as one of the “Top 10 Women in Technology” by Enterprising Women and as “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Federation of Black Women Business Owners.

Ms. Talton also serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including Chicago’s Northwest Hospital Foundation, the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and the Chicago Urban League.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at www.investors.sysco.com which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information. 

Media Contact:
Shannon Mutschler
Senior Director, External Communications
Shannon.Mutschler@Sysco.com





