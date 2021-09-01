ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference - Panel discussion titled “Aiming for the Bull’s Eye - Latest Advances in Targeted Oncology” on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. ET





Panel discussion titled “Aiming for the Bull’s Eye - Latest Advances in Targeted Oncology” on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. ET H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference – Presenting company overview on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET





Presenting company overview on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET Baird 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Presenting company overview on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET





– Presenting company overview on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit – Participating in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:55 p.m. ET





Participating in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:55 p.m. ET 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET



Webcasts of the Citi, H.C. Wainwright, Oppenheimer, and Cantor presentations will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. Replays of webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.