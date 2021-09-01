checkAd

ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference - Panel discussion titled “Aiming for the Bull’s Eye - Latest Advances in Targeted Oncology” on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. ET

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference – Presenting company overview on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET

  • Baird 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Presenting company overview on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET

  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit – Participating in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:55 p.m. ET

  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the Citi, H.C. Wainwright, Oppenheimer, and Cantor presentations will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. Replays of webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com
info@oricpharma.com





