White Metal JV Partner Leocor Gold Plans Phase 1 Work Program on the Startrek Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner Leocor Gold Inc. (“Leocor”) has received its exploration approvals for ground geophysics, line cutting, GT Probe drilling (100 holes), and RAB drilling (10 holes), on the Startrek Property (the “Property” or the “Project”), located about 20 km east of the town of Gander, in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and covering about 6,487 hectares. Leocor optioned the Property from White Metal in October 2020 and can earn up to 70% in the Property (see Company news release dated October 14, 2020). The Property has been historically prospected for gold and more recently, since 2014, for its base metal and antimony potential.



Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, “I am pleased to see that Leocor is starting their exploration program on the very prospective Startrek Gold Property, and look forward to sharing their updates with our White Metal shareholders. Newfoundland has seen a flurry of exploration activity during the past year with the discovery by New Found Gold Corp. and the Keats Zone. The Startrek Property has a lot of untested gold zones that have seen little or no work. I am excited to see the results of the various surveys that Leocor have proposed.”

The Project contains three areas of interest, the Western, Central and Eastern zones. More than 50 gold occurrences have been discovered on the Property through historical trenching and grab samples: