White Metal JV Partner Leocor Gold Plans Phase 1 Work Program on the Startrek Gold Property, Central Newfoundland
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or
the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner Leocor Gold Inc. (“Leocor”) has received its exploration approvals for ground geophysics, line cutting, GT Probe drilling (100
holes), and RAB drilling (10 holes), on the Startrek Property (the “Property” or the “Project”), located about 20 km east of the town of Gander, in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and
covering about 6,487 hectares. Leocor optioned the Property from White Metal in October 2020 and can earn up to 70% in the Property (see Company news release dated October 14, 2020). The Property has been historically prospected for gold and more recently, since 2014, for its base
metal and antimony potential.
Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, “I am pleased to see that Leocor is starting their exploration program on the very prospective Startrek Gold Property, and look forward to sharing their updates with our White Metal shareholders. Newfoundland has seen a flurry of exploration activity during the past year with the discovery by New Found Gold Corp. and the Keats Zone. The Startrek Property has a lot of untested gold zones that have seen little or no work. I am excited to see the results of the various surveys that Leocor have proposed.”
The Project contains three areas of interest, the Western, Central and Eastern zones. More than 50 gold occurrences have been discovered on the Property through historical trenching and grab samples:
- Western Zone: gold mineralization over a strike length of 2 km, with grab samples** up to 3.5 g/t Au and averaging 437 ppb Au, in quartz stock work, with veins featuring epithermal characteristics, arsenopyrite and minor stibnite.
- Eastern Zone: traced over a strike length of 2 km and displays characteristics of hydrothermal alteration, with silicification, albite, and tourmaline. Assays range from 12 ppb to 3.5 ppb Au and average 96 ppb Au.
- Central Zone: trenching by Rubicon Minerals, which focused on gold showings in epithermal veining, reported highly anomalous concentrations of gold, arsenic and
antimony, and sampling by White Metal returned grab samples** up to 41 g/t Au. The average of grabs and channels in the zone is approximately 300 ppb Au.
