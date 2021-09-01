checkAd

White Metal JV Partner Leocor Gold Plans Phase 1 Work Program on the Startrek Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner Leocor Gold Inc. (“Leocor”) has received its exploration approvals for ground geophysics, line cutting, GT Probe drilling (100 holes), and RAB drilling (10 holes), on the Startrek Property (the “Property” or the “Project”), located about 20 km east of the town of Gander, in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and covering about 6,487 hectares. Leocor optioned the Property from White Metal in October 2020 and can earn up to 70% in the Property (see Company news release dated October 14, 2020). The Property has been historically prospected for gold and more recently, since 2014, for its base metal and antimony potential.

Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, “I am pleased to see that Leocor is starting their exploration program on the very prospective Startrek Gold Property, and look forward to sharing their updates with our White Metal shareholders. Newfoundland has seen a flurry of exploration activity during the past year with the discovery by New Found Gold Corp. and the Keats Zone. The Startrek Property has a lot of untested gold zones that have seen little or no work. I am excited to see the results of the various surveys that Leocor have proposed.”

The Project contains three areas of interest, the Western, Central and Eastern zones. More than 50 gold occurrences have been discovered on the Property through historical trenching and grab samples:

  • Western Zone: gold mineralization over a strike length of 2 km, with grab samples** up to 3.5 g/t Au and averaging 437 ppb Au, in quartz stock work, with veins featuring epithermal characteristics, arsenopyrite and minor stibnite.
  • Eastern Zone: traced over a strike length of 2 km and displays characteristics of hydrothermal alteration, with silicification, albite, and tourmaline. Assays range from 12 ppb to 3.5 ppb Au and average 96 ppb Au.
  • Central Zone: trenching by Rubicon Minerals, which focused on gold showings in epithermal veining, reported highly anomalous concentrations of gold, arsenic and antimony, and sampling by White Metal returned grab samples** up to 41 g/t Au. The average of grabs and channels in the zone is approximately 300 ppb Au.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

White Metal JV Partner Leocor Gold Plans Phase 1 Work Program on the Startrek Gold Property, Central Newfoundland THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner Leocor Gold Inc. (“Leocor”) has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...